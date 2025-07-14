Hypha Staked AVAX Price (STAVAX)
Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) is currently trading at 24.31 USD with a market cap of $ 24.34M USD. STAVAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Hypha Staked AVAX to USD was $ +0.04136056.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hypha Staked AVAX to USD was $ +3.3591776790.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hypha Staked AVAX to USD was $ -1.7236470680.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hypha Staked AVAX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.04136056
|+0.17%
|30 Days
|$ +3.3591776790
|+13.82%
|60 Days
|$ -1.7236470680
|-7.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hypha Staked AVAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.81%
+0.17%
+19.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STAVAX token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 STAVAX to VND
₫639,717.65
|1 STAVAX to AUD
A$36.9512
|1 STAVAX to GBP
￡17.9894
|1 STAVAX to EUR
€20.6635
|1 STAVAX to USD
$24.31
|1 STAVAX to MYR
RM103.3175
|1 STAVAX to TRY
₺977.9913
|1 STAVAX to JPY
¥3,573.57
|1 STAVAX to RUB
₽1,898.611
|1 STAVAX to INR
₹2,091.1462
|1 STAVAX to IDR
Rp398,524.5264
|1 STAVAX to KRW
₩33,623.6472
|1 STAVAX to PHP
₱1,377.8908
|1 STAVAX to EGP
￡E.1,202.3726
|1 STAVAX to BRL
R$135.4067
|1 STAVAX to CAD
C$33.0616
|1 STAVAX to BDT
৳2,941.51
|1 STAVAX to NGN
₦37,228.0909
|1 STAVAX to UAH
₴1,016.6442
|1 STAVAX to VES
Bs2,771.34
|1 STAVAX to CLP
$23,532.08
|1 STAVAX to PKR
Rs6,919.8415
|1 STAVAX to KZT
₸12,754.2415
|1 STAVAX to THB
฿789.5888
|1 STAVAX to TWD
NT$713.7416
|1 STAVAX to AED
د.إ89.2177
|1 STAVAX to CHF
Fr19.2049
|1 STAVAX to HKD
HK$190.5904
|1 STAVAX to MAD
.د.م218.5469
|1 STAVAX to MXN
$455.5694
|1 STAVAX to PLN
zł88.4884
|1 STAVAX to RON
лв105.5054
|1 STAVAX to SEK
kr233.6191
|1 STAVAX to BGN
лв40.5977
|1 STAVAX to HUF
Ft8,325.2026
|1 STAVAX to CZK
Kč513.4272
|1 STAVAX to KWD
د.ك7.41455
|1 STAVAX to ILS
₪81.4385