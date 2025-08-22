What is Hypr (HYPR)

Hypr is a Web3-native platform where real-world businesses meet real investors through the power of blockchain, NFTs, and full transparency. At its core, Hypr unlocks access to vetted, revenue-generating ventures that were previously off-limits to everyday investors. Whether it's a thriving F&B franchise, a growing lifestyle brand, or an entertainment concept ready to scale, Hypr gives you the ability to invest and earn monthly profit shares as long as you hold the NFT.

Hypr (HYPR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hypr (HYPR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HYPR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hypr (HYPR) How much is Hypr (HYPR) worth today? The live HYPR price in USD is 0.00822943 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HYPR to USD price? $ 0.00822943 . Check out The current price of HYPR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Hypr? The market cap for HYPR is $ 7.40M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HYPR? The circulating supply of HYPR is 900.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HYPR? HYPR achieved an ATH price of 0.00874279 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HYPR? HYPR saw an ATL price of 0.00638275 USD . What is the trading volume of HYPR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HYPR is -- USD . Will HYPR go higher this year? HYPR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HYPR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

