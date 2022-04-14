Hypr (HYPR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hypr (HYPR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hypr (HYPR) Information Hypr is a Web3-native platform where real-world businesses meet real investors through the power of blockchain, NFTs, and full transparency. At its core, Hypr unlocks access to vetted, revenue-generating ventures that were previously off-limits to everyday investors. Whether it's a thriving F&B franchise, a growing lifestyle brand, or an entertainment concept ready to scale, Hypr gives you the ability to invest and earn monthly profit shares as long as you hold the NFT. Official Website: https://hypr.fund Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.hypr.fund/

Hypr (HYPR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hypr (HYPR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.47M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 900.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.30M All-Time High: $ 0.00874279 All-Time Low: $ 0.00638275 Current Price: $ 0.00825634

Hypr (HYPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hypr (HYPR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HYPR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HYPR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

