Hypurr Fun Logo

Hypurr Fun Price (HFUN)

Hypurr Fun (HFUN) Live Price Chart

$17.56
$17.56$17.56
-2.20%1D
USD

Price of Hypurr Fun (HFUN) Today

Hypurr Fun (HFUN) is currently trading at 17.57 USD with a market cap of $ 17.50M USD. HFUN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Hypurr Fun Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.28%
Hypurr Fun 24-hour price change
996.34K USD
Circulating supply

Hypurr Fun (HFUN) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Hypurr Fun to USD was $ -0.41095344719833.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hypurr Fun to USD was $ -6.8495292110.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hypurr Fun to USD was $ -10.4465808440.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hypurr Fun to USD was $ -14.76174871376887.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.41095344719833-2.28%
30 Days$ -6.8495292110-38.98%
60 Days$ -10.4465808440-59.45%
90 Days$ -14.76174871376887-45.65%

Hypurr Fun (HFUN) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Hypurr Fun: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 17.42
$ 17.42$ 17.42

$ 18.29
$ 18.29$ 18.29

$ 300.19
$ 300.19$ 300.19

-0.18%

-2.28%

-6.93%

Hypurr Fun (HFUN) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 17.50M
$ 17.50M$ 17.50M

--
----

996.34K
996.34K 996.34K

What is Hypurr Fun (HFUN)

There is no sale and no planned utility for $HFUN. $HFUN was deployed as part of a test for the HypurrFun Telegram bot. The max supply of $HFUN is 1 million. 30% of $HFUN was distributed to $PURR holders, 30% to the creators of the token, and 40% to Hyperliquidity.

Hypurr Fun (HFUN) Resource

Official Website

Hypurr Fun (HFUN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hypurr Fun (HFUN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HFUN token's extensive tokenomics now!

HFUN to Local Currencies

1 HFUN to VND
462,354.55
1 HFUN to AUD
A$27.2335
1 HFUN to GBP
13.1775
1 HFUN to EUR
15.2859
1 HFUN to USD
$17.57
1 HFUN to MYR
RM75.0239
1 HFUN to TRY
714.3962
1 HFUN to JPY
¥2,635.5
1 HFUN to ARS
ARS$24,101.4718
1 HFUN to RUB
1,424.927
1 HFUN to INR
1,534.2124
1 HFUN to IDR
Rp288,032.7408
1 HFUN to KRW
24,607.8392
1 HFUN to PHP
1,023.9796
1 HFUN to EGP
￡E.853.3749
1 HFUN to BRL
R$98.392
1 HFUN to CAD
C$24.2466
1 HFUN to BDT
2,146.7026
1 HFUN to NGN
26,906.5223
1 HFUN to UAH
732.4933
1 HFUN to VES
Bs2,161.11
1 HFUN to CLP
$17,095.61
1 HFUN to PKR
Rs4,981.4464
1 HFUN to KZT
9,554.0389
1 HFUN to THB
฿576.4717
1 HFUN to TWD
NT$526.3972
1 HFUN to AED
د.إ64.4819
1 HFUN to CHF
Fr14.2317
1 HFUN to HKD
HK$137.9245
1 HFUN to MAD
.د.م160.2384
1 HFUN to MXN
$331.7216
1 HFUN to PLN
65.7118
1 HFUN to RON
лв78.0108
1 HFUN to SEK
kr172.0103
1 HFUN to BGN
лв30.0447
1 HFUN to HUF
Ft6,151.9598
1 HFUN to CZK
378.1064
1 HFUN to KWD
د.ك5.37642
1 HFUN to ILS
59.5623