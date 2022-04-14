I Choose Rich Everytime (NICK) Tokenomics
Choose Rich with $NICK
The First Hero-Inspired Meme Coin Merging the mantra ‘choose rich’ with crypto. $NICK is crypto’s first venture inspired by a real hero, transforming Nick Oneill’s vibrant ethos into a shared mission.
Discover community-driven $NICK. $NICK is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $NICK is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $NICK show you the way.
With $NICK, anyone can become a part of the meme revolution and join the movement towards a more decentralized and connected world.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for I Choose Rich Everytime (NICK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
I Choose Rich Everytime (NICK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of I Choose Rich Everytime (NICK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NICK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NICK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.