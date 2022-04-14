i dont know (IDK) Tokenomics
IDK is a one-of-a-kind meme project on the Solana blockchain, embracing the unpredictable and whimsical nature of the crypto world. With a straightforward philosophy of "just buy this shit and trust the process. or don’t. idk.," IDK invites users to join the fun and explore the possibilities of meme-based crypto assets.
Key Features:
Meme Tokens: IDK introduces a series of meme tokens on the Solana blockchain, each with its own unique characteristics, quirks, and personalities. From rare collectibles to hilarious parodies, IDK meme tokens offer a wide range of options for users to explore and engage with.
Solana Integration: Built on the Solana blockchain, IDK leverages the speed, scalability, and low transaction fees offered by Solana to provide users with a seamless and efficient trading experience. With Solana's cutting-edge technology, users can buy, sell, and trade IDK meme tokens with ease.
Community-driven Development: IDK thrives on community participation and engagement. The project encourages users to contribute ideas, memes, and feedback to shape the future direction of the project. Through community-driven development, IDK aims to create a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for meme enthusiasts.
Limited Edition Drops: IDK periodically releases limited edition meme tokens through special drops and events. These exclusive tokens are highly sought after by collectors and often feature unique designs, collaborations, or references to popular memes and internet culture.
Memetic NFTs: In addition to meme tokens, IDK also offers memetic non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that capture iconic moments, images, and memes from the crypto world. These NFTs serve as digital collectibles and artifacts, commemorating the rich history and culture of the meme community.
i dont know (IDK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for i dont know (IDK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
i dont know (IDK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of i dont know (IDK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IDK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IDK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.