What is the project about?
LOVESNOOPY is an Ethereum-based deflationary memecoin that pays homage to the iconic Snoopy internet meme.
What makes your project unique?
One of the standout features of LOVESNOOPY coin is its no-tax policy, setting it apart from other memecoins in the market. This policy is complemented by a burning mechanism, ensuring scarcity within the market where the coin's supply decreases over time
History of your project.
We have started this project on May 10, 2023 and at this stage, the foundes, team members, and backers choose to remain anonymous. However, despite the limited informationabout the team behind the project, they have successfully utilized social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram to promote their meme coin and foster a vibrant community around it.
What’s next for your project?
The first step is securing a listing on CoinGecko. Simultaneously, LOVESNOOPY aims to gain significant traction on popular social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram, leveraging their reach to attract more enthusiasts and supporters.
Secondly, LOVESNOOPY will be listed on both decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs).
Finally, LOVESNOOPY sets its sights on securing listings on top-tier exchanges, which are known for their robust trading volumes and wide user bases. By attaining listings on these exchanges, LOVESNOOPY will increase its visibility and establish itself as a prominent player in the meme coin market.
What can your token be used for?
LOVESNOOPY is an Ethereum-based deflationary memecoin that pays homage to the iconic Snoopy internet meme, offering a unique proposition that resonates with the crypto community. We have a detailed plan to add lots of utilities to our LOVESNOOPY token. For example, we will launch our own mainnet in 4Q this year and will declare to the world in due course.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LOVESNOOPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LOVESNOOPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LOVESNOOPY's tokenomics, explore LOVESNOOPY token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.