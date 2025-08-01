What is I MADE IT UP (SOURCE)

$SOURCE (Official token of spreading misinformation) "Source I Made It Up" is a memecoin that taps into the humor of internet culture, capturing the essence of playful misinformation with the iconic "Source? I Made It Up" meme. This project brings together the community's love for memes, creativity, and the shared joke of making things up as they go along. $SOURCE coin CTO on Solana A coin run by ethereal beings on the solana blockchain source: i made it up

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

I MADE IT UP (SOURCE) Resource Official Website

I MADE IT UP (SOURCE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of I MADE IT UP (SOURCE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOURCE token's extensive tokenomics now!