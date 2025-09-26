iAero Protocol LIQ Price (LIQ)
--
-0.61%
--
--
iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) real-time price is $0.114129. Over the past 24 hours, LIQ traded between a low of $ 0.114128 and a high of $ 0.114924, showing active market volatility. LIQ's all-time high price is $ 0.114924, while its all-time low price is $ 0.110627.
In terms of short-term performance, LIQ has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.61% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of iAero Protocol LIQ is $ 601.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIQ is 5.27M, with a total supply of 24783695.74047629. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.83M.
During today, the price change of iAero Protocol LIQ to USD was $ -0.0007107641461038.
In the past 30 days, the price change of iAero Protocol LIQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of iAero Protocol LIQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of iAero Protocol LIQ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0007107641461038
|-0.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Maximizing veAERO Efficiency Through Permalocked Liquidity iAERO is a liquid staking protocol for Aerodrome Finance that enables users to maintain liquidity while earning optimised voting rewards through permanently locked veAERO positions.
The "Cake and Eat It Too" Protocol
Traditional veAERO: Lock for 4 years, lose access to capital, vote every week, or watch your voting power decay faster than your New Year's resolutions.
iAERO: Deposit once, stay liquid forever, let the robots handle the voting while you sleep. It's like hiring a personal assistant for your veAERO, except this one actually shows up to work.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for iAero Protocol LIQ.
Check the iAero Protocol LIQ price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIQ token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-25 22:29:00
|Economic Data
U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending September 20 totaled 218,000, versus expectations of 235,000
|09-25 14:14:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Continues Downtrend, Ethereum Nearly Breaks $4000 Support Level
|09-25 13:32:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $79.40 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $241 million
|09-23 14:29:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 43, "Fear" Sentiment Reaches Highest Level in Nearly a Month
|09-23 04:32:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin market momentum fails to continue, "TOTAL3" drops 6.41% in the past 4 days, market cooling down again
|09-22 16:24:00
|Industry Updates
In the past 1 hour, the market-wide liquidations reached $1.037 billion, with long positions accounting for $1.017 billion
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.