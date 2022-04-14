iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into iAgent Protocol ($AGNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) Information

We envision creating an innovative first of its kind digital asset class secured by blockchain that represents more than just a game character. The iAgent protocol creates Agents that embody the user’s personal gaming strategies, styles, and creativity all rolled into one. Developed from the user’s game footage, an Agent is a trainable digital representation of the user’s gaming persona that they control and monetize.

iAgent protocol proposes a comprehensive solution that combines AI, Blockchain, and Gaming into a single, decentralized platform. It utilizes a consumer grade GPU computing power through Decentralized GPU Infrastructure Network in short ComputeHub for training intelligent Agents, a MarketHub for trading Agents and GameHub where these Agents are rented or leased and compete against other gamers.

Official Website:
https://www.iagentpro.com/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.iagentpro.com

Explore key tokenomics and price data for iAgent Protocol ($AGNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 272.09K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 180.25M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.51M
All-Time High:
$ 0.02863566
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00150953
iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $AGNT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $AGNT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.