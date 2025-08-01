More About IAG

Iagon Logo

Iagon Price (IAG)

Iagon (IAG) Live Price Chart

-6.10%1D
USD

Price of Iagon (IAG) Today

Iagon (IAG) is currently trading at 0.140284 USD with a market cap of $ 52.87M USD. IAG to USD price is updated in real-time.

Iagon Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-6.15%
Iagon 24-hour price change
376.02M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IAG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IAG price information.

Iagon (IAG) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Iagon to USD was $ -0.009198503398337.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Iagon to USD was $ +0.0272979056.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Iagon to USD was $ -0.0198736274.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Iagon to USD was $ -0.0399600693839872.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.009198503398337-6.15%
30 Days$ +0.0272979056+19.46%
60 Days$ -0.0198736274-14.16%
90 Days$ -0.0399600693839872-22.16%

Iagon (IAG) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Iagon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.59%

-6.15%

-7.18%

Iagon (IAG) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Iagon (IAG)

IAGON enables users and enterprises to store big data files and repositories, as well as smaller scales files, to carry out complex computational processes, such as those needed for artificial intelligence and machine learning operations, within a fully secure and encrypted platform that integrates blockchain, cryptographic and AI technologies in a user- friendly way.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Iagon (IAG) Resource

Iagon (IAG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Iagon (IAG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IAG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Iagon (IAG)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

IAG to Local Currencies

1 IAG to VND
3,691.57346
1 IAG to AUD
A$0.2174402
1 IAG to GBP
0.105213
1 IAG to EUR
0.12204708
1 IAG to USD
$0.140284
1 IAG to MYR
RM0.59901268
1 IAG to TRY
5.70394744
1 IAG to JPY
¥21.0426
1 IAG to ARS
ARS$192.43317416
1 IAG to RUB
11.3770324
1 IAG to INR
12.24959888
1 IAG to IDR
Rp2,299.73733696
1 IAG to KRW
196.47615904
1 IAG to PHP
8.17575152
1 IAG to EGP
￡E.6.81359388
1 IAG to BRL
R$0.7855904
1 IAG to CAD
C$0.19359192
1 IAG to BDT
17.13989912
1 IAG to NGN
214.82951476
1 IAG to UAH
5.84843996
1 IAG to VES
Bs17.254932
1 IAG to CLP
$136.496332
1 IAG to PKR
Rs39.77331968
1 IAG to KZT
76.28223068
1 IAG to THB
฿4.60271804
1 IAG to TWD
NT$4.20290864
1 IAG to AED
د.إ0.51484228
1 IAG to CHF
Fr0.11363004
1 IAG to HKD
HK$1.1012294
1 IAG to MAD
.د.م1.27939008
1 IAG to MXN
$2.64856192
1 IAG to PLN
0.52466216
1 IAG to RON
лв0.62286096
1 IAG to SEK
kr1.37338036
1 IAG to BGN
лв0.23988564
1 IAG to HUF
Ft49.11903976
1 IAG to CZK
3.01891168
1 IAG to KWD
د.ك0.042926904
1 IAG to ILS
0.47556276