IAMAI Price (IAMAI)
IAMAI (IAMAI) is currently trading at 0.00003076 USD with a market cap of $ 30.76K USD. IAMAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the IAMAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IAMAI price information.
During today, the price change of IAMAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IAMAI to USD was $ -0.0000009655.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IAMAI to USD was $ -0.0000206070.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IAMAI to USD was $ -0.00006952710379567224.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000009655
|-3.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000206070
|-66.99%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00006952710379567224
|-69.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of IAMAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-2.32%
-18.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The IAMAI Protocol is a decentralized framework that transforms NFTs into autonomous AI agents with self-sustaining token economies, on-chain governance, and the ability to evolve through real-world interactions. By integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, IAMAI enables NFTs to develop unique personalities, participate in economic activities, and progressively attain full autonomy through a buyback mechanism. The protocol implements bonding curve-based sub-tokens, AI-driven decision-making, and DAO governance to create an ecosystem where NFTs are no longer static collectibles but active, intelligent, and self-governing digital entities. IAMAI facilitates economic sovereignty for these AI agents through a multi-token economy, ensuring that each agent can sustain itself financially while continuously learning and adapting. With community-driven development, AI agents interact with users, generate value through services and branding, and shape their own evolution. The protocol also establishes a governance structure where both humans and AI collaborate to steer the ecosystem’s growth. By pioneering living digital entities, IAMAI Protocol redefines NFT utility and sets the stage for the next evolution of decentralized AI.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of IAMAI (IAMAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IAMAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IAMAI to VND
₫0.8094494
|1 IAMAI to AUD
A$0.0000473704
|1 IAMAI to GBP
￡0.00002307
|1 IAMAI to EUR
€0.0000264536
|1 IAMAI to USD
$0.00003076
|1 IAMAI to MYR
RM0.0001313452
|1 IAMAI to TRY
₺0.0012507016
|1 IAMAI to JPY
¥0.00455248
|1 IAMAI to ARS
ARS$0.0421947224
|1 IAMAI to RUB
₽0.002474642
|1 IAMAI to INR
₹0.0026825796
|1 IAMAI to IDR
Rp0.5042622144
|1 IAMAI to KRW
₩0.0427219488
|1 IAMAI to PHP
₱0.001781004
|1 IAMAI to EGP
￡E.0.0014955512
|1 IAMAI to BRL
R$0.0001701028
|1 IAMAI to CAD
C$0.0000421412
|1 IAMAI to BDT
৳0.003758872
|1 IAMAI to NGN
₦0.0471055564
|1 IAMAI to UAH
₴0.0012851528
|1 IAMAI to VES
Bs0.00378348
|1 IAMAI to CLP
$0.02977568
|1 IAMAI to PKR
Rs0.0087259968
|1 IAMAI to KZT
₸0.0166900684
|1 IAMAI to THB
฿0.0010009304
|1 IAMAI to TWD
NT$0.0009111112
|1 IAMAI to AED
د.إ0.0001128892
|1 IAMAI to CHF
Fr0.000024608
|1 IAMAI to HKD
HK$0.0002411584
|1 IAMAI to MAD
.د.م0.000281454
|1 IAMAI to MXN
$0.0005770576
|1 IAMAI to PLN
zł0.0001135044
|1 IAMAI to RON
лв0.0001350364
|1 IAMAI to SEK
kr0.0002974492
|1 IAMAI to BGN
лв0.0000519844
|1 IAMAI to HUF
Ft0.0106140456
|1 IAMAI to CZK
Kč0.0006542652
|1 IAMAI to KWD
د.ك0.0000093818
|1 IAMAI to ILS
₪0.000104584