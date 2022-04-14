Ice Land (ICELAND) Tokenomics
Ice Land is the alter ego of Landwolf, one of the characters in Matt Furie's "Boy's Club" comic series.
For those unfamiliar with the "Boy's Club" comic series, it is a comic created by legendary artist Matt Furie, who is known for being the creator and founder of the most famous meme of all, Pepe. Pepe is one of 4 main characters in the comic along with Landwolf, Brett, and Andy. In the book, he created an alter ego persona for each of the main characters, and Ice Land is the alter ego of Landwolf.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ice Land (ICELAND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ICELAND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ICELAND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.