What is Iceleia (ICE)

Stay cool and dominate with $ICE, play the game and earn 💎 in our tg bot! $ice is part of ElementalBlast and has a roadmap of 7 Elements with each their own native telegram P2E game. $ice being the first out of 7. We intend to reward users for playing the games, performing tasks, engaging in the community and being part of the movement. We want to create a name and safe space in the crypto solana memecoin trenches to bring back the good vibes. Team is doxxed too which is not often the case: https://t.me/ElementalBlastNews/96

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Iceleia (ICE) Resource Official Website

Iceleia (ICE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Iceleia (ICE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ICE token's extensive tokenomics now!