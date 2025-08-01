ICHI Price (ICHI)
ICHI (ICHI) is currently trading at 0.37037 USD with a market cap of $ 3.48M USD. ICHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ICHI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ICHI price information.
During today, the price change of ICHI to USD was $ -0.0148391888675263.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ICHI to USD was $ +0.0155879844.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ICHI to USD was $ -0.0162977614.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ICHI to USD was $ +0.02860573205407354.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0148391888675263
|-3.85%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0155879844
|+4.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0162977614
|-4.40%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02860573205407354
|+8.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of ICHI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.41%
-3.85%
+0.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ICHI token is the governance and value token of ICHI Protocols. ICHI has built 2 protocols to date, including Vaults (single-token Uniswap v3 liquidity managers earning high yields) and Branded Dollars (Community-owned over-collateralized stable assets).
Understanding the tokenomics of ICHI (ICHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ICHI token's extensive tokenomics now!
