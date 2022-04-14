iCommunity (ICOM) Tokenomics
iBS is a cloud platform service that provides notarization, electronic signature, traceability and authenticity verification tools by means of different blockchain technologies. It includes a potent RESTful API that allows integrators to leverage its functionality programmatically
With iBS every enterprise can integrate blockchain capabilities simply and affordably, without the need for technical knowledge and with very low costs and efforts.
ICOM token is the way to access to services provided by iCommunity Labs platform of API blockchain capabilities ready to use for your digital solutions or any business process.To be able to purchase iCommunity services with our token, all clients will be able to develop different use cases using the same ICOM token in their project and also it will be transferable to other use cases using iCommunity platform. Therefore they will avoid the hassle to mint a new token and create a new community of token-holders willing to support the ecosystem.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ICOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ICOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ICOM Price Prediction
