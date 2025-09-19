What is Icopax ($IPAX)

ICOPAX is a decentralized trading platform built natively for Telegram. No KYC, no downloads, no unnecessary steps. Just fast, secure, and permissionless trading in the environment users already know. With ICOPAX, users can swap tokens directly inside Telegram, challenge others in 1v1 token battles to win $IPAX, and access perpetual futures with 0% fees when paying with IPAX. The platform also offers copy trading from top traders, competitive Battle Royale trading tournaments, and a task and referral system designed to reward user activity and growth. ICOPAX is built to make crypto trading simpler, more affordable, and fully in the hands of users. By combining DeFi principles with a lightweight Telegram-based interface, it removes the friction that often blocks adoption. Whether you’re a pro trader or just exploring the space, ICOPAX gives you the tools to trade confidently and effortlessly.

Icopax ($IPAX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Icopax Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Icopax ($IPAX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Icopax ($IPAX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Icopax.

Check the Icopax price prediction now!

$IPAX to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Icopax ($IPAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Icopax ($IPAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $IPAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Icopax ($IPAX) How much is Icopax ($IPAX) worth today? The live $IPAX price in USD is 0.02090801 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current $IPAX to USD price? $ 0.02090801 . Check out The current price of $IPAX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Icopax? The market cap for $IPAX is $ 6.27M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of $IPAX? The circulating supply of $IPAX is 300.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of $IPAX? $IPAX achieved an ATH price of 0.054483 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of $IPAX? $IPAX saw an ATL price of 0.00196323 USD . What is the trading volume of $IPAX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for $IPAX is -- USD . Will $IPAX go higher this year? $IPAX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out $IPAX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

