ICPSwap Token (ICS) Information ICPSwap Token (ICS) is the ICPSwap platform token. ICPSwap stands as the native, pioneering, and premier Decentralized Exchange (DEX) within the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) ecosystem, providing an extensive array of financial and market services. And ICS tokens boast an infinite burning mechanism. All revenue generated by ICPSwap, including swap fees, Launchpad, staking pools, Farms, token minting fees, and more) will be directed to the ICS burning canister for repurchasing and burning ICS tokens. Official Website: https://app.icpswap.com/ Buy ICS Now!

ICPSwap Token (ICS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ICPSwap Token (ICS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 999.89M $ 999.89M $ 999.89M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.30M $ 6.30M $ 6.30M All-Time High: $ 0.03580592 $ 0.03580592 $ 0.03580592 All-Time Low: $ 0.00498725 $ 0.00498725 $ 0.00498725 Current Price: $ 0.00630457 $ 0.00630457 $ 0.00630457 Learn more about ICPSwap Token (ICS) price

ICPSwap Token (ICS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ICPSwap Token (ICS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ICS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ICS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ICS's tokenomics, explore ICS token's live price!

