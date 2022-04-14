IcyCRO (ICY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IcyCRO (ICY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IcyCRO (ICY) Information IcyCRO is a community validator and token project from Cronos to all of Cosmos. Launched in November 2021. Validators, relayers, delegator rescues and continuous building. IcyCRO has been recognized as one of the top projects of Cosmos and ICY is our community token. Official Website: https://www.icycro.org/ Whitepaper: https://www.icycro.org/whitepaper

IcyCRO (ICY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for IcyCRO (ICY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.15M $ 4.15M $ 4.15M All-Time High: $ 0.063419 $ 0.063419 $ 0.063419 All-Time Low: $ 0.01872236 $ 0.01872236 $ 0.01872236 Current Price: $ 0.04149891 $ 0.04149891 $ 0.04149891

IcyCRO (ICY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IcyCRO (ICY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ICY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ICY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

