Idavoll DAO (IDV) Information Idavoll Network is a decentralized organization platform that provides infrastructure and services to users of the Idavoll Network and Polkadot ParaChains. Each Idavoll Network's individual organization exists as a set of modules that define the organization's stakeholders and their associated rights and privileges. Idavoll Network will implement Idavoll Court in the future, developed and maintained by Idavoll Network token holders. The Idavoll Court can be used by organizations to resolve subjective disputes with binary outcomes utilizing Idavoll's unique on-chain solutions. Official Website: https://idavoll.network/

Idavoll DAO (IDV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Idavoll DAO (IDV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 72.12K $ 72.12K $ 72.12K Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 789.04M $ 789.04M $ 789.04M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 182.82K $ 182.82K $ 182.82K All-Time High: $ 0.382351 $ 0.382351 $ 0.382351 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Idavoll DAO (IDV) price

Idavoll DAO (IDV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Idavoll DAO (IDV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IDV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IDV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

