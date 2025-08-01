IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent Price (SUBS)
IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent (SUBS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 32.60K USD. SUBS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SUBS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUBS price information.
During today, the price change of IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.75%
+0.61%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A meta-agent meme designed to ensure no person is left behind due to lack of capital. It is the first Agent launched on the IdeaFoundry Launchpad. This IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent ($SUBS) supports the next wave of global progress by subsidizing qualified token launches on the IdeaFoundry Launchpad, helping anyone get uplifted and engage with the global economy. It embodies the true original purpose of cryptocurrency: open access, empowerment, and global economic participation.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent (SUBS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUBS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SUBS to VND
₫--
|1 SUBS to AUD
A$--
|1 SUBS to GBP
￡--
|1 SUBS to EUR
€--
|1 SUBS to USD
$--
|1 SUBS to MYR
RM--
|1 SUBS to TRY
₺--
|1 SUBS to JPY
¥--
|1 SUBS to ARS
ARS$--
|1 SUBS to RUB
₽--
|1 SUBS to INR
₹--
|1 SUBS to IDR
Rp--
|1 SUBS to KRW
₩--
|1 SUBS to PHP
₱--
|1 SUBS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SUBS to BRL
R$--
|1 SUBS to CAD
C$--
|1 SUBS to BDT
৳--
|1 SUBS to NGN
₦--
|1 SUBS to UAH
₴--
|1 SUBS to VES
Bs--
|1 SUBS to CLP
$--
|1 SUBS to PKR
Rs--
|1 SUBS to KZT
₸--
|1 SUBS to THB
฿--
|1 SUBS to TWD
NT$--
|1 SUBS to AED
د.إ--
|1 SUBS to CHF
Fr--
|1 SUBS to HKD
HK$--
|1 SUBS to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SUBS to MXN
$--
|1 SUBS to PLN
zł--
|1 SUBS to RON
лв--
|1 SUBS to SEK
kr--
|1 SUBS to BGN
лв--
|1 SUBS to HUF
Ft--
|1 SUBS to CZK
Kč--
|1 SUBS to KWD
د.ك--
|1 SUBS to ILS
₪--