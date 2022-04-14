Discover key insights into IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent (SUBS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent (SUBS) Information

A meta-agent meme designed to ensure no person is left behind due to lack of capital. It is the first Agent launched on the IdeaFoundry Launchpad.

This IdeaFoundry Subsidies Agent ($SUBS) supports the next wave of global progress by subsidizing qualified token launches on the IdeaFoundry Launchpad, helping anyone get uplifted and engage with the global economy.

It embodies the true original purpose of cryptocurrency: open access, empowerment, and global economic participation.