What is Ideaology (IDEA)

Ideaology is a blockchain project that strives to connect three types of users on one unique business network platform. Innovators, developers and investors connected in one platform create our ecosystem which covers four steps from idea to crowdfunding. Combined with Ideaology(IDEA) coin platform receives great benefits as possibility to have the lowest fees that currently exist online and perfect crowdfunding method. Ideaology (IDEA) token Ideaology is erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on ActiveIdea platform: 1. Optional payment gateway 2. Hold on Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right 3. All investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with IDEA token Every ActiveIdea user will have a personal wallet connected with his profile which will be available also as a mobile app (IOS and Android).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ideaology (IDEA) Resource Official Website

Ideaology Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Ideaology (IDEA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Ideaology (IDEA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Ideaology.

Check the Ideaology price prediction now!

IDEA to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Ideaology (IDEA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ideaology (IDEA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IDEA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ideaology (IDEA) How much is Ideaology (IDEA) worth today? The live IDEA price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current IDEA to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of IDEA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Ideaology? The market cap for IDEA is $ 17.34K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of IDEA? The circulating supply of IDEA is 500.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IDEA? IDEA achieved an ATH price of 0.963831 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IDEA? IDEA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of IDEA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IDEA is -- USD . Will IDEA go higher this year? IDEA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IDEA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Ideaology (IDEA) Important Industry Updates