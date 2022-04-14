Ideaology (IDEA) Information

Ideaology is a blockchain project that strives to connect three types of users on one unique business network platform.

Innovators, developers and investors connected in one platform create our ecosystem which covers four steps from idea to crowdfunding.

Combined with Ideaology(IDEA) coin platform receives great benefits as possibility to have the lowest fees that currently exist online and perfect crowdfunding method.

Ideaology (IDEA) token

Ideaology is erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on ActiveIdea platform: 1. Optional payment gateway 2. Hold on Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right 3. All investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with IDEA token

Every ActiveIdea user will have a personal wallet connected with his profile which will be available also as a mobile app (IOS and Android).