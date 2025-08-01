Idena Price (IDNA)
Idena (IDNA) is currently trading at 0.00235601 USD with a market cap of $ 192.65K USD. IDNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Idena to USD was $ -0.000118392591190361.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Idena to USD was $ -0.0000185373.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Idena to USD was $ +0.0002405514.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Idena to USD was $ -0.0004371455421418595.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000118392591190361
|-4.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000185373
|-0.78%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002405514
|+10.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004371455421418595
|-15.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Idena: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-4.78%
+9.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Idena is a novel way to formalise people on the blockchain without personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-resistant test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by Proof-of-Person (PoP) consensus. Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity — one single person with equal voting power.
|1 IDNA to VND
₫61.99840315
|1 IDNA to AUD
A$0.0036518155
|1 IDNA to GBP
￡0.0017905676
|1 IDNA to EUR
€0.0020497287
|1 IDNA to USD
$0.00235601
|1 IDNA to MYR
RM0.0100601627
|1 IDNA to TRY
₺0.0957718065
|1 IDNA to JPY
¥0.3534015
|1 IDNA to ARS
ARS$3.2318331574
|1 IDNA to RUB
₽0.1911666514
|1 IDNA to INR
₹0.2062215553
|1 IDNA to IDR
Rp38.6231085744
|1 IDNA to KRW
₩3.3089924849
|1 IDNA to PHP
₱0.1372611426
|1 IDNA to EGP
￡E.0.1145492062
|1 IDNA to BRL
R$0.0131700959
|1 IDNA to CAD
C$0.0032512938
|1 IDNA to BDT
৳0.2878573018
|1 IDNA to NGN
₦3.6079701539
|1 IDNA to UAH
₴0.0982220569
|1 IDNA to VES
Bs0.28978923
|1 IDNA to CLP
$2.29239773
|1 IDNA to PKR
Rs0.6679759552
|1 IDNA to KZT
₸1.2811275577
|1 IDNA to THB
฿0.0774184886
|1 IDNA to TWD
NT$0.0705153793
|1 IDNA to AED
د.إ0.0086465567
|1 IDNA to CHF
Fr0.0019083681
|1 IDNA to HKD
HK$0.0184711184
|1 IDNA to MAD
.د.م0.0214868112
|1 IDNA to MXN
$0.0446935097
|1 IDNA to PLN
zł0.0088350375
|1 IDNA to RON
лв0.0104842445
|1 IDNA to SEK
kr0.0231595783
|1 IDNA to BGN
лв0.0040287771
|1 IDNA to HUF
Ft0.8263705075
|1 IDNA to CZK
Kč0.0507720155
|1 IDNA to KWD
د.ك0.00072093906
|1 IDNA to ILS
₪0.0080575542