Identified Flying Objects (IFO) Information The IFOnetwork introduces a decentralized global network designed to create a single, verified, real-time map of the sky. By leveraging a global network of citizen-scientists, advanced AI analysis, and the immutability of the Ethereum blockchain, IFOnetwork aims to identify, track, and classify all objects in Earth's atmosphere and low orbit. The native ERC20 token, $IFO, is the economic engine of this ecosystem, incentivizing data contribution and fueling the long-term vision of a transparent and monetizable data marketplace. Our mission begins with cataloging the sky and expands to providing critical, verifiable data on a global scale, including the long-term goal of monitoring weapons systems to promote transparency and global security. Official Website: https://www.ifo.network/ Buy IFO Now!

Market Cap: $ 266.89K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 266.89K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00026689

Identified Flying Objects (IFO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Identified Flying Objects (IFO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IFO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IFO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IFO's tokenomics, explore IFO token's live price!

