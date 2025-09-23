What is Idle Network (IDLE)

Idle Network is building the solution to the trillion dollar problem by providing the infrastructure to bring idle devices on-chain and transform them into collateral for AI-optimized on-chain yield. We’re building a platform where anyone from the largest global blue chip enterprises down to solo individuals can earn from their idle devices without needing Web3 knowledge, complex wallet management, or any technical expertise. As robotics and physical AI come online, Idle Network turns downtime into yield. Meanwhile we also allow supporting infrastructure for AI operations like MCUs, IOT devices, compute, storage, and bandwidth to be routed into Omni-Platform MetaVaults on Base.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Idle Network (IDLE) Resource Official Website

Idle Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Idle Network (IDLE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Idle Network (IDLE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Idle Network.

Check the Idle Network price prediction now!

IDLE to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Idle Network (IDLE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Idle Network (IDLE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IDLE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Idle Network (IDLE) How much is Idle Network (IDLE) worth today? The live IDLE price in USD is 0.36856 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current IDLE to USD price? $ 0.36856 . Check out The current price of IDLE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Idle Network? The market cap for IDLE is $ 29.10M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of IDLE? The circulating supply of IDLE is 79.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IDLE? IDLE achieved an ATH price of 0.45576 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IDLE? IDLE saw an ATL price of 0.336595 USD . What is the trading volume of IDLE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IDLE is -- USD . Will IDLE go higher this year? IDLE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IDLE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Idle Network (IDLE) Important Industry Updates