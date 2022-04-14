Idle Network (IDLE) Information

Idle Network is building the solution to the trillion dollar problem by providing the infrastructure to bring idle devices on-chain and transform them into collateral for AI-optimized on-chain yield. We’re building a platform where anyone from the largest global blue chip enterprises down to solo individuals can earn from their idle devices without needing Web3 knowledge, complex wallet management, or any technical expertise.

As robotics and physical AI come online, Idle Network turns downtime into yield. Meanwhile we also allow supporting infrastructure for AI operations like MCUs, IOT devices, compute, storage, and bandwidth to be routed into Omni-Platform MetaVaults on Base.