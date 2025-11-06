IdleMine (IDLE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00174664 24H High $ 0.00184569 All Time High $ 0.00198739 Lowest Price $ 0.00143129 Price Change (1H) -0.98% Price Change (1D) +1.03% Price Change (7D) +3.58%

IdleMine (IDLE) real-time price is $0.00178566. Over the past 24 hours, IDLE traded between a low of $ 0.00174664 and a high of $ 0.00184569, showing active market volatility. IDLE's all-time high price is $ 0.00198739, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00143129.

In terms of short-term performance, IDLE has changed by -0.98% over the past hour, +1.03% over 24 hours, and +3.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

IdleMine (IDLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.51M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.74M Circulation Supply 4.80B Total Supply 9,999,996,463.404985

The current Market Cap of IdleMine is $ 8.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IDLE is 4.80B, with a total supply of 9999996463.404985. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.74M.