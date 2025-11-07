IdleMine (IDLE) Tokenomics

IdleMine (IDLE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into IdleMine (IDLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:07:50 (UTC+8)
IdleMine (IDLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for IdleMine (IDLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 8.49M
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 4.80B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.70M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00198739
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00143129
Current Price:
$ 0.00176443
IdleMine (IDLE) Information

IdleMine 3.0 is the next evolution of the popular play-to-earn Web3 game. Players hold their thumb on the screen to mine digital rewards, participate in competitive 1v1 battles, and unlock new experiences through daily logins and loot crates. With its focus on rewarding user attention, IdleMine 3.0 combines gaming, digital asset ownership, and real-world rewards into one seamless ecosystem. Key Features: Play-to-Earn Mechanics: Mine tokens by holding your thumb. Daily Login Rewards: Earn free items, boosters, and tokens daily. 1v1 Battles: Compete with players across the globe for IDLE Tokens. Mystery Crates: Win rare NFTs,USDT, SOL, IDLE, in-game boosters and real world items. Boosters: Boosters increase your earnings (Earn Double IDLE Tokens) Leaderboarders: Climb the leaderboard to earn IDLE Tokens every week.

IDLE Token Utility IDLE is the native utility token of the IdleMine ecosystem. All gameplay activities and purchases within the IdleMine app are powered by IDLE. Primary Uses: Play the Game: IDLE is used to participate in game modes. Purchase Boosters: Boosters increase your earnings. Buy Mystery Crates: Open loot boxes with potential high-value rewards. Marketplace: Buy and sell rare NFTs or power-ups (upcoming).

Official Website:
https://idlemine.io/

IdleMine (IDLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of IdleMine (IDLE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of IDLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many IDLE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand IDLE's tokenomics, explore IDLE token's live price!

