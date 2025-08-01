What is iDypius (IDYP)

It is a Governance token that will be available on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche chains. Later, it will be available on other chains. iDYP is an excellent investment for DYP holders who wish to get a passive income by using our products. Our new smart contracts will use iDYP as part of novel strategies, adding constant buying pressure on the DYP token and boost the rewards for the farm, buyback, and staking pools."

iDypius (IDYP) Resource Official Website

iDypius (IDYP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of iDypius (IDYP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IDYP token's extensive tokenomics now!