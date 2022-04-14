IF Science (IFSCI) Tokenomics
IF Science (IFSCI) Information
IF Science is the first end-to-end AI solution in DeSci featuring its proprietary native IF-SCI MAC Framework and Nutritional Data Annotation Platform that seeks to fine-tune and train AI models. The underlying tech is powered by IFSCI-Multi Agent Control, a sophisticated food recognition framework for Intermittent Fasting (IF). This framework provides a comprehensive multi-model, multi-agent system specifically designed for food analysis and dietary tracking in IF contexts. By leveraging powerful agent orchestration capabilities, it enables accurate food identification, nutritional analysis, and dietary compliance verification.
Aside from IF Science agentic framework, its annotation platform also acts as a knowledge pipeline. IF Science seeks to become a comprehensive end-to-end AI solution—from precise annotation to cutting-edge model fine-tuning/training, and enterprise-grade dataset commercialization.
IF Science (IFSCI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for IF Science (IFSCI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
IF Science (IFSCI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of IF Science (IFSCI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IFSCI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IFSCI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.