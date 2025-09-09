More About IGGY

Iggy The Iguana Logo

Iggy The Iguana Price (IGGY)

Unlisted

1 IGGY to USD Live Price:

-6.90%1D
mexc
USD
Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) Live Price Chart
Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+0.14%

-6.98%

--

--

Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) real-time price is $0.00065524. Over the past 24 hours, IGGY traded between a low of $ 0.00064465 and a high of $ 0.00077017, showing active market volatility. IGGY's all-time high price is $ 0.00077017, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00064257.

In terms of short-term performance, IGGY has changed by +0.14% over the past hour, -6.98% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) Market Information

--
----

The current Market Cap of Iggy The Iguana is $ 655.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IGGY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 655.25K.

Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Iggy The Iguana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Iggy The Iguana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Iggy The Iguana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Iggy The Iguana to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.98%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Iggy The Iguana (IGGY)

$IGGY's origins can be traced back to an iguana named Iggy. According to several prominent media outlets, including New York Magazine and Mashable, Iggy fell from a chair during dinner, somersaulting himself and knocking over a salad. Twitter user @connerhallmark's sharing of the incident further fueled the story, turning Iggy into a cultural symbol of the "innocently injured" online hero. On platforms like Reddit, TikTok, and X, comedic videos centered around Iggy have been recreated, and his unique meme culture has continuously evolved, forming a highly recognizable humorous community memory. Subsequently, the $IGGY token was created on Ethereum

Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) Resource

Iggy The Iguana Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Iggy The Iguana.

IGGY to Local Currencies

Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IGGY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Iggy The Iguana (IGGY)

How much is Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) worth today?
The live IGGY price in USD is 0.00065524 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current IGGY to USD price?
The current price of IGGY to USD is $ 0.00065524. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Iggy The Iguana?
The market cap for IGGY is $ 655.25K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of IGGY?
The circulating supply of IGGY is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IGGY?
IGGY achieved an ATH price of 0.00077017 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IGGY?
IGGY saw an ATL price of 0.00064257 USD.
What is the trading volume of IGGY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IGGY is -- USD.
Will IGGY go higher this year?
IGGY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IGGY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.