Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) Information $IGGY's origins can be traced back to an iguana named Iggy. According to several prominent media outlets, including New York Magazine and Mashable, Iggy fell from a chair during dinner, somersaulting himself and knocking over a salad. Twitter user @connerhallmark's sharing of the incident further fueled the story, turning Iggy into a cultural symbol of the "innocently injured" online hero. On platforms like Reddit, TikTok, and X, comedic videos centered around Iggy have been recreated, and his unique meme culture has continuously evolved, forming a highly recognizable humorous community memory. Subsequently, the $IGGY token was created on Ethereum Official Website: https://iggycto.vip/ Buy IGGY Now!

Market Cap: $ 701.19K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 701.19K
All-Time High: $ 0.00110577
All-Time Low: $ 0.00064257
Current Price: $ 0.00070207

Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Iggy The Iguana (IGGY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IGGY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IGGY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IGGY's tokenomics, explore IGGY token's live price!

