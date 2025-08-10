IguVerse IGUP Price (IGUP)
IguVerse IGUP (IGUP) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IGUP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the IGUP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IGUP price information.
During today, the price change of IguVerse IGUP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IguVerse IGUP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IguVerse IGUP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IguVerse IGUP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IguVerse IGUP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
-0.22%
-0.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IguVerse GameFi app redefines the whole concept of NFT using AI / ML technologies. Unique user-generated NFTs will become the new standard NFT 2.0, dethroning faceless collections. In our GameFi app, we introduce an innovative game mechanics Socialize to Earn, along with two more Earn concepts - Move to Earn and Play to Earn, where users can complete simple tasks like sharing pet photos on social media or walking and feeding them to get rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of IguVerse IGUP (IGUP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IGUP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IGUP to VND
₫--
|1 IGUP to AUD
A$--
|1 IGUP to GBP
￡--
|1 IGUP to EUR
€--
|1 IGUP to USD
$--
|1 IGUP to MYR
RM--
|1 IGUP to TRY
₺--
|1 IGUP to JPY
¥--
|1 IGUP to ARS
ARS$--
|1 IGUP to RUB
₽--
|1 IGUP to INR
₹--
|1 IGUP to IDR
Rp--
|1 IGUP to KRW
₩--
|1 IGUP to PHP
₱--
|1 IGUP to EGP
￡E.--
|1 IGUP to BRL
R$--
|1 IGUP to CAD
C$--
|1 IGUP to BDT
৳--
|1 IGUP to NGN
₦--
|1 IGUP to UAH
₴--
|1 IGUP to VES
Bs--
|1 IGUP to CLP
$--
|1 IGUP to PKR
Rs--
|1 IGUP to KZT
₸--
|1 IGUP to THB
฿--
|1 IGUP to TWD
NT$--
|1 IGUP to AED
د.إ--
|1 IGUP to CHF
Fr--
|1 IGUP to HKD
HK$--
|1 IGUP to MAD
.د.م--
|1 IGUP to MXN
$--
|1 IGUP to PLN
zł--
|1 IGUP to RON
лв--
|1 IGUP to SEK
kr--
|1 IGUP to BGN
лв--
|1 IGUP to HUF
Ft--
|1 IGUP to CZK
Kč--
|1 IGUP to KWD
د.ك--
|1 IGUP to ILS
₪--