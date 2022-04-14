IguVerse IGUP (IGUP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IguVerse IGUP (IGUP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IguVerse IGUP (IGUP) Information IguVerse GameFi app redefines the whole concept of NFT using AI / ML technologies. Unique user-generated NFTs will become the new standard NFT 2.0, dethroning faceless collections. In our GameFi app, we introduce an innovative game mechanics Socialize to Earn, along with two more Earn concepts - Move to Earn and Play to Earn, where users can complete simple tasks like sharing pet photos on social media or walking and feeding them to get rewards. Official Website: https://iguverse.com Buy IGUP Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 16.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.12K
All-Time High: $ 0.33692
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00038152

IguVerse IGUP (IGUP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IguVerse IGUP (IGUP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IGUP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IGUP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IGUP's tokenomics, explore IGUP token's live price!

IGUP Price Prediction

