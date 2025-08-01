Ikigai Price (IKIGAI)
Ikigai (IKIGAI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 65.20K USD. IKIGAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the IKIGAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IKIGAI price information.
During today, the price change of Ikigai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ikigai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ikigai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ikigai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ikigai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
+4.25%
+0.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It's a new meta, but it's a good meta! Ikigai is not just a meme; it's a meme with a purpose. Ikigai refers to the things that make one feel like life is worth living. When you feel overwhelmed in this big world, remember that it could be just the little things that make life worth living. If you are fed up with memes without purpose and with rugs and scams, then you have to experience how it feels to be in a positive community. See the difference for yourself by spending some time with the Ikigai community, and then decide if you want to be a part of it.
