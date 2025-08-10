What is ILCOIN (ILC)

The ILCoin blockchain is a revolutionary on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCoin cryptocurrency, but also to open up a wide range of possibilities for exceptionally safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on our blockchain systems. What started as an alternative to Bitcoin (BTC), today, has built its own unique blockchain network. Our blockchain network is a revolutionary Decentralized Cloud Blockchain System where on-chain data storage is secured and managed by a quantum resistant SHA-256 Command Chain Protocol (C2P). The ILCoin Blockchain System has not only effectively future-proofed itself against impending threats of quantum computing, but also is proven to be immune to malicious, third-party 51% attacks.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ILCOIN (ILC) Resource Official Website

ILCOIN (ILC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ILCOIN (ILC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ILC token's extensive tokenomics now!