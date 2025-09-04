What is illumineX (IX)

illumineX is a non-custodial and cross-chain privacy product, offering Gas-less Stealth Wallets with integrated private swaps and support for both EVM and non-EVM chains, including native BTC. No matter which asset you use, you can store, send, and swap them privately. The mission of illumineX is to bring a convenient and compliant web wallet for on-chain privacy, where only one seed phrase is needed to manage many private multi-asset accounts. One account can hold assets from different chains without having a separate address for each chain. Each account has its own private address on the Oasis Privacy Layer, allowing illumineX to abstract all the complexity from the end user.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About illumineX (IX) How much is illumineX (IX) worth today? The live IX price in USD is 0.00937451 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current IX to USD price? $ 0.00937451 . Check out The current price of IX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of illumineX? The market cap for IX is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of IX? The circulating supply of IX is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IX? IX achieved an ATH price of 0.4235 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IX? IX saw an ATL price of 0.00209665 USD . What is the trading volume of IX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IX is -- USD . Will IX go higher this year? IX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

