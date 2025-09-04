More About IX

illumineX Logo

illumineX Price (IX)

Unlisted

1 IX to USD Live Price:

$0.00937451
+2.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
illumineX (IX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-04 09:17:34 (UTC+8)

illumineX (IX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00912154
24H Low
$ 0.00949793
24H High

$ 0.00912154
$ 0.00949793
$ 0.4235
$ 0.00209665
-0.53%

+2.58%

+13.07%

+13.07%

illumineX (IX) real-time price is $0.00937451. Over the past 24 hours, IX traded between a low of $ 0.00912154 and a high of $ 0.00949793, showing active market volatility. IX's all-time high price is $ 0.4235, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00209665.

In terms of short-term performance, IX has changed by -0.53% over the past hour, +2.58% over 24 hours, and +13.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

illumineX (IX) Market Information

$ 0.00
--
$ 564.87K
0.00
60,255,390.0
The current Market Cap of illumineX is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IX is 0.00, with a total supply of 60255390.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 564.87K.

illumineX (IX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of illumineX to USD was $ +0.00023551.
In the past 30 days, the price change of illumineX to USD was $ -0.0027248578.
In the past 60 days, the price change of illumineX to USD was $ -0.0024198750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of illumineX to USD was $ -0.003596646910832865.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00023551+2.58%
30 Days$ -0.0027248578-29.06%
60 Days$ -0.0024198750-25.81%
90 Days$ -0.003596646910832865-27.72%

What is illumineX (IX)

illumineX is a non-custodial and cross-chain privacy product, offering Gas-less Stealth Wallets with integrated private swaps and support for both EVM and non-EVM chains, including native BTC. No matter which asset you use, you can store, send, and swap them privately. The mission of illumineX is to bring a convenient and compliant web wallet for on-chain privacy, where only one seed phrase is needed to manage many private multi-asset accounts. One account can hold assets from different chains without having a separate address for each chain. Each account has its own private address on the Oasis Privacy Layer, allowing illumineX to abstract all the complexity from the end user.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

illumineX (IX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

illumineX Price Prediction (USD)

How much will illumineX (IX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your illumineX (IX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for illumineX.

Check the illumineX price prediction now!

IX to Local Currencies

illumineX (IX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of illumineX (IX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About illumineX (IX)

How much is illumineX (IX) worth today?
The live IX price in USD is 0.00937451 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current IX to USD price?
The current price of IX to USD is $ 0.00937451. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of illumineX?
The market cap for IX is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of IX?
The circulating supply of IX is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IX?
IX achieved an ATH price of 0.4235 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IX?
IX saw an ATL price of 0.00209665 USD.
What is the trading volume of IX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IX is -- USD.
Will IX go higher this year?
IX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
