illusion (ILLUSION) Tokenomics Discover key insights into illusion (ILLUSION), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

illusion (ILLUSION) Information Like any meme coin, the utility is the Illusion community. Over the past few days community member who believe in the Illusion meme and have created content and participated in helping push the project forward. With over 1000 holders at 300k market cap Illusion is a becoming a very special meme coin and has a ton of potential. A cult like community is forming around Illusion, and our project has grown from 0mc completely organically. Official Website: https://illusionsol.lol Buy ILLUSION Now!

illusion (ILLUSION) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for illusion (ILLUSION), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 977.67M $ 977.67M $ 977.67M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.45K $ 10.45K $ 10.45K All-Time High: $ 0.00045738 $ 0.00045738 $ 0.00045738 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000774 $ 0.00000774 $ 0.00000774 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about illusion (ILLUSION) price

illusion (ILLUSION) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of illusion (ILLUSION) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ILLUSION tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ILLUSION tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ILLUSION's tokenomics, explore ILLUSION token's live price!

ILLUSION Price Prediction Want to know where ILLUSION might be heading? Our ILLUSION price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ILLUSION token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!