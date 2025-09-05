What is iLuminary Token (ILMT)

🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility. 🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security. 🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth. 🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency. 🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships. 🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex

iLuminary Token (ILMT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

iLuminary Token (ILMT) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About iLuminary Token (ILMT) How much is iLuminary Token (ILMT) worth today? The live ILMT price in USD is 0.00368103 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ILMT to USD price? $ 0.00368103 . Check out The current price of ILMT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of iLuminary Token? The market cap for ILMT is $ 58.74K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ILMT? The circulating supply of ILMT is 15.96M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ILMT? ILMT achieved an ATH price of 0.03000248 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ILMT? ILMT saw an ATL price of 0.00330218 USD . What is the trading volume of ILMT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ILMT is -- USD . Will ILMT go higher this year? ILMT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ILMT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

