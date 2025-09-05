Imagen Network Price (IMAGE)
+0.73%
-1.21%
-1.67%
-1.67%
Imagen Network (IMAGE) real-time price is $0.00622647. Over the past 24 hours, IMAGE traded between a low of $ 0.00614659 and a high of $ 0.00640235, showing active market volatility. IMAGE's all-time high price is $ 0.03800209, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00103394.
In terms of short-term performance, IMAGE has changed by +0.73% over the past hour, -1.21% over 24 hours, and -1.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Imagen Network is $ 31.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IMAGE is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.50M.
During today, the price change of Imagen Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Imagen Network to USD was $ -0.0021443632.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Imagen Network to USD was $ -0.0018790652.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Imagen Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0021443632
|-34.43%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018790652
|-30.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that merges advanced AI with Web3 technologies to redefine image creation and sharing. It utilizes models like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion to enable users to generate and customize images through a user-friendly interface. The platform operates on multiple blockchains, including BNB Chain, Solana, and Ethereum, using its native $IMAGE token for transactions, premium features, and governance. With a focus on community engagement and continuous development, Imagen Network aims to lead in AI-driven visual content within the decentralized web.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.