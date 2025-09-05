What is Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that merges advanced AI with Web3 technologies to redefine image creation and sharing. It utilizes models like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion to enable users to generate and customize images through a user-friendly interface. The platform operates on multiple blockchains, including BNB Chain, Solana, and Ethereum, using its native $IMAGE token for transactions, premium features, and governance. With a focus on community engagement and continuous development, Imagen Network aims to lead in AI-driven visual content within the decentralized web.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Imagen Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Imagen Network (IMAGE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Imagen Network (IMAGE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Imagen Network.

Check the Imagen Network price prediction now!

IMAGE to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Imagen Network (IMAGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IMAGE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Imagen Network (IMAGE) How much is Imagen Network (IMAGE) worth today? The live IMAGE price in USD is 0.00622647 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current IMAGE to USD price? $ 0.00622647 . Check out The current price of IMAGE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Imagen Network? The market cap for IMAGE is $ 31.50M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of IMAGE? The circulating supply of IMAGE is 5.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IMAGE? IMAGE achieved an ATH price of 0.03800209 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IMAGE? IMAGE saw an ATL price of 0.00103394 USD . What is the trading volume of IMAGE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IMAGE is -- USD . Will IMAGE go higher this year? IMAGE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IMAGE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Important Industry Updates