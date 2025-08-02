What is Imperium Empires (IME)

Imperium Empires is an AAA-quality space metaverse built on Avalanche that has the following unique features, through a range of PvE and PvP gameplay: 1. AAA-quality graphics and gameplay built by an experienced team of game developers, game designers, 2D & 3D artists and blockchain developers; 2. a NFT burn mechanism where NFTs (e.g. spaceships) can be damaged or destroyed during battles in PvP zones that players voluntarily enter; 3. Gamifying DeFi and seamlessly connecting 3 billion gamers worldwide to DeFi through integrating top DeFi protocols on the Avalanche ecosystem into the gameplay of the Imperium metaverse; and 4. Pioneering “Team-to-Earn” where players join and compete in guilds — guilds can also easily find, manage and train their guild members or scholars through Imperium Empires' official guild and scholars management system designed for guilds.

Imperium Empires (IME) Resource Official Website

Imperium Empires (IME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Imperium Empires (IME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IME token's extensive tokenomics now!