Imperium Empires (IME) Information Imperium Empires is an AAA-quality space metaverse built on Avalanche that has the following unique features, through a range of PvE and PvP gameplay: AAA-quality graphics and gameplay built by an experienced team of game developers, game designers, 2D & 3D artists and blockchain developers; a NFT burn mechanism where NFTs (e.g. spaceships) can be damaged or destroyed during battles in PvP zones that players voluntarily enter; Gamifying DeFi and seamlessly connecting 3 billion gamers worldwide to DeFi through integrating top DeFi protocols on the Avalanche ecosystem into the gameplay of the Imperium metaverse; and Pioneering “Team-to-Earn” where players join and compete in guilds — guilds can also easily find, manage and train their guild members or scholars through Imperium Empires' official guild and scholars management system designed for guilds. Official Website: https://imperiumempires.com/ Buy IME Now!

Imperium Empires (IME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Imperium Empires (IME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.51K $ 1.51K $ 1.51K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.32B $ 1.32B $ 1.32B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.42K $ 11.42K $ 11.42K All-Time High: $ 0.065415 $ 0.065415 $ 0.065415 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Imperium Empires (IME) price

Imperium Empires (IME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Imperium Empires (IME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IME's tokenomics, explore IME token's live price!

