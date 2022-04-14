IMPLS Finance (IMPLS) Tokenomics
IMPLS Finance (IMPLS) Information
What is the project about?
IMPLS is a yield optimization protocol with additional yield farming opportunities. Users can deposit into our vaults and have their farming rewards auto compounded and also earn a bonus reward in IMPLS. Our core reward farm offers our liquidity providers a great opportunity to receive a portion of the daily IMPLS emissions, and our revenue share lets our users single side stake IMPLS and earn WPLS.
What makes your project unique?
Our project is unique as we not only offer auto compounding but our vaults also receive a portion of the daily emissions so our users also receive a bonus IMPLS reward for using our vaults. We're the first auto compounding boosted vaults protocol on PulseChain!
History of your project.
The project was built by Kairos the lead developer and founder of IMPLS.finance. We look forward to establishing a long positive history of bringing value and growth to our users.
What’s next for your project?
We will be adding more Vaults for other farming opportunities on PulseChain. These new vault strategies will give our users the opportunity to take take advantage of the benefits of auto compounding from multiple protocols right from our easy to use application.
What can your token be used for?
The token is used for farming rewards, and will be utilized to vote on proposals for the protocol such as Vaults to add and Emission pool weights for our existing vaults and yield farm.
IMPLS Finance (IMPLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of IMPLS Finance (IMPLS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IMPLS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IMPLS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.