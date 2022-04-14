Impostors Blood (BLOOD) Tokenomics
$BLOOD is an ERC-20 utility token at the center of the Impostors economy. Players accumulate $BLOOD and can redeem it for a variety of perks and in-game items.
Metaverses are boring without games, and competitive games lack social connection. There needs to be a middle ground. Social gaming bridges the gap between today’s Twitch culture and the future of immersive metaverses.
Impostors is a AAA social gaming metaverse that is truly player-owned and powered. Impostors’ first game mode will be a social deduction game.
The Impostors Genesis drop will give holders access to all Genesis Season events. Each event provides access to a different part of the Impostorverse.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Impostors Blood (BLOOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Impostors Blood (BLOOD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLOOD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLOOD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BLOOD Price Prediction
Want to know where BLOOD might be heading? Our BLOOD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
