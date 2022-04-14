IMPULSE (IMPULSE) Information

Impulse is a story-driven onchain IP shaped at its core by art and lore, where every creative decision ties back to narrative depth and worldbuilding. What makes Impulse distinct is our commitment to storytelling as the foundation for everything we do, ensuring the project remains authentic and immersive. Beyond simply crafting compelling tales, our ambition is to grow this into one of the biggest and most recognizable brands in the web3 space. While we pursue large-scale expansion and visibility, we remain dedicated to keeping lore and storytelling at the forefront, ensuring that the heart of Impulse always stays true to the imaginative universe that started it all.