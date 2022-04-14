in real life coin (IRLCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into in real life coin (IRLCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

in real life coin (IRLCOIN) Information The popular phrase "IRL" meaning "in real life", has been increasingly viral. There is a new trend of people drawing their coins and charts on paper, and saying they're trading "IRL". We tokenized one of these viral drawings, and have formed a community that is encouraging young crypto traders to get outside and do things in real life, while also allowing them to hold the social stock of the popular phrase "IRL". Official Website: https://x.com/i/communities/1960785884233785718

in real life coin (IRLCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for in real life coin (IRLCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 269.73K $ 269.73K $ 269.73K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 269.73K $ 269.73K $ 269.73K All-Time High: $ 0.00106071 $ 0.00106071 $ 0.00106071 All-Time Low: $ 0.00026151 $ 0.00026151 $ 0.00026151 Current Price: $ 0.00028425 $ 0.00028425 $ 0.00028425

in real life coin (IRLCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of in real life coin (IRLCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IRLCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IRLCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

