In The MEME Time (ITMT) Information In The MEME-Time is a tap game that has a light enjoyable fun clock attached to it. Tick Tock This game will fuses stops here elements of strategy, management, and learning appealing to a wide range of players interested in the crypto space while introducing core concepts of crypto. In The MEME-Time, players have the opportunity to earn and trade in-game coins. They will also be able to compete in tournaments and have profit earned poured back into the ecosystem. This benefit provides engagement by providing rewards for gameplay. Official Website: https://www.inthememetime.sucks/ Buy ITMT Now!

In The MEME Time (ITMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for In The MEME Time (ITMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.39M Total Supply: $ 999.96M Circulating Supply: $ 999.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.39M All-Time High: $ 0.00499285 All-Time Low: $ 0.00061695 Current Price: $ 0.00239229

In The MEME Time (ITMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of In The MEME Time (ITMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ITMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ITMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ITMT's tokenomics, explore ITMT token's live price!

