INC Reward Service Price (IRS)
INC Reward Service (IRS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 8.27M USD. IRS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the IRS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IRS price information.
During today, the price change of INC Reward Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of INC Reward Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of INC Reward Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of INC Reward Service to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-15.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of INC Reward Service: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.00%
-15.34%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
INC Reward Service (IRS) is a deflationary token in the Pulseium ecosystem with an Auto-LP mechanism which rewards holders and liquidity providers with INC (the PulseX farm reward token) while burning supply and increasing burned liquidity from trading fees. Liquidity providers may farm with their LP tokens in our non-custodial layered liquid staking farms to earn IRS. The ecosystem is tied directly to PulseChain core tokens via liquidity while rewarding the holders and LP's with PulseChain core tokens.
Understanding the tokenomics of INC Reward Service (IRS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IRS token's extensive tokenomics now!
